Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,925 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after buying an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,371,407,000 after buying an additional 124,506 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.06.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $423.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.73. The company has a market cap of $188.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.28 and a twelve month high of $425.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

