Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $12.05 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirova grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,569 shares of company stock worth $16,256,660. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.83.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $546.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $563.63. The stock has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a PE ratio of 278.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.03.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.