Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $23.33 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,446 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Accenture by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,992 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.00.

Accenture Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $311.55 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

