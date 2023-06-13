Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.8% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $64,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,385 shares of company stock worth $29,697,208. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $855.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $677.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $618.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

