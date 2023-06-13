Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases 358,951 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,433,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,951 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.3% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $47,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

