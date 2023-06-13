Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases 88,410 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 88,410 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $862,688. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schlumberger Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Read More

