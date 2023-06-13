Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,505 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,505 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $58,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,114,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 19,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE UNH opened at $492.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.18. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $458.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.