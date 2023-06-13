Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 30,788 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 30,788 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,415,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,651,312 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,141,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,071 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $169.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.