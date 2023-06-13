Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 75,839 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,839 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $25,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,938,000 after buying an additional 595,046 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,952,000 after buying an additional 246,210 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,723,000 after buying an additional 68,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,912,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,153,000 after buying an additional 52,595 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.27. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

