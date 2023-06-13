Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 79,226 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Visa by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

V opened at $226.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

