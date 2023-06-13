Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,974 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 434,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth about $4,182,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

