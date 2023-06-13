Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Purchases 6 Shares of Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) insider Gavin Hill purchased 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,720 ($34.03) per share, for a total transaction of £163.20 ($204.20).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

On Wednesday, May 10th, Gavin Hill bought 5 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,795 ($34.97) per share, with a total value of £139.75 ($174.86).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Gavin Hill bought 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,458 ($30.76) per share, with a total value of £147.48 ($184.53).

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

Shares of LON:OXIG opened at GBX 2,695 ($33.72) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. Oxford Instruments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,686 ($21.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.10). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,697.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,468.01. The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,791.67, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Oxford Instruments Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.60. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,900 ($36.29) target price for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,930 ($36.66) to GBX 3,100 ($38.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

About Oxford Instruments

(Get Rating)

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.