Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 30,985 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Intel by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 489,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 57,312 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Intel by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 294,908 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 54,179 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 503,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 62,272 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intel by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ INTC opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.
