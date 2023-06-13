Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,945 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,945 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Masco by 157.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Masco by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $57.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.