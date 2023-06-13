Interchange Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.54. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $67,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,824,835.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $67,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,824,835.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $103,805.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,089 shares of company stock worth $1,365,630 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

