Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 53,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $1,914,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 874,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,826,000 after buying an additional 146,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 788,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,408,000 after acquiring an additional 156,576 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer stock opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $225.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

