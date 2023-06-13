Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $253,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

CSX stock opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

