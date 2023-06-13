Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 234 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 24.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 125.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.16. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $68.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.88.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.