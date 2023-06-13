Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,721 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,647,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

CSCO opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,904 shares of company stock valued at $631,046. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

