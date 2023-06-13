Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 713 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in L. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Loews by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Performance

Loews stock opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.30. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $63.24.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 34,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $26,686.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at $185,339.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 259,796 shares of company stock valued at $14,119,786 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.