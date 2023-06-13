Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

Equitable Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,254.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQH stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.88%.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.