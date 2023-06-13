Interchange Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,608 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after acquiring an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in UiPath in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

UiPath Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $220,307.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 420,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,687. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,546 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $220,307.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 420,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,687. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,624,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,281,837.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,628. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

