Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 309.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,716 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $767,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $7,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.82.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. Analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 15,604 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $847,453.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,361.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 15,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $847,453.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,361.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

