Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the May 15th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 383,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 61,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 73,412 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 236,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 38,076 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

