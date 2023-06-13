Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the May 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMQ opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $24.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0497 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

