Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the May 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMQ opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $24.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0497 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

