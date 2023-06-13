Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the May 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $22.82.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
