Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the May 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 16,026.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 308,198 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,224,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 78,366 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 82,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

