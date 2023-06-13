Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMUGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the May 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 16,026.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 308,198 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,224,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 78,366 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 82,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

