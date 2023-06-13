IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Shares Sold by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,127,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730,495 shares during the quarter. RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IO Biotech were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in IO Biotech by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in IO Biotech by 18,441.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,854,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,185 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in IO Biotech by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in IO Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at IO Biotech

In related news, CFO Amy Sullivan purchased 25,000 shares of IO Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IO Biotech Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IOBT opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. IO Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts predict that IO Biotech, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on IO Biotech from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

IO Biotech Company Profile

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

