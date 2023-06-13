ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Short Interest Update

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the May 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ioneer

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ioneer stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ioneer were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ioneer Price Performance

IONR stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. ioneer has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

About ioneer

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

