IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 820 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $445.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $283.11 and a twelve month high of $454.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $410.37 and a 200 day moving average of $368.64.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

