IPG Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $159.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.29. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $415.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.