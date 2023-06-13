IPG Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,671 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1,962.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,310 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,761,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after buying an additional 248,055 shares during the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $45.75.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 108.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $422,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,776.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

