IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. Bank of America cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.75.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

