IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,515 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after buying an additional 3,610,945 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,372,000 after buying an additional 178,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.