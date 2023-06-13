IPG Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Humana by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 69,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,525,000 after buying an additional 25,810 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Humana by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,904,491,000 after purchasing an additional 831,057 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Humana by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 485,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $513.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.70 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.72.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

