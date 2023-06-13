IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after purchasing an additional 530,655 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $129.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $208.04 billion, a PE ratio of 561.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $130.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.05.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,765 shares of company stock worth $12,789,560. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

