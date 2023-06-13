IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.3 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

