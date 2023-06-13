IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Airbnb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 8.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Mizuho lifted their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Argus decreased their price target on Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.03.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb Price Performance

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,796,972 shares of company stock valued at $207,914,141 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB opened at $124.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.87. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $144.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

