IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes $59,000 Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASTS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,317,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.
AST SpaceMobile Price Performance
ASTS stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39.
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.
