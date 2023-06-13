Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 45.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.5 %

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Shares of IRM opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $251,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

