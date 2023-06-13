iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,108 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $102.87.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.