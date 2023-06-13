iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Family Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.2769 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

