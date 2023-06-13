iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 190.2% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.2427 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
