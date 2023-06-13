iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the May 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $71.83 on Tuesday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.36.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $1.3364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,995,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.