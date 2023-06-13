iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

