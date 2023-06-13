iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Arkos Global Advisors

Arkos Global Advisors lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 110.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,336 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arkos Global Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $31,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,367 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,903,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.71.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

