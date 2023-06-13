iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $267.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.10 and a 200-day moving average of $235.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $267.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

