iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s 9th Largest Position

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,117,000 after buying an additional 157,566 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,220,000 after purchasing an additional 166,486 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,055,000 after acquiring an additional 185,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,339,000 after acquiring an additional 34,928 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $140.49 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $160.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.57. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

