iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Silver Trust worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 74,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 157,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,700 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

