IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded IVERIC bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush lowered IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of ISEE opened at $38.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.10. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $2,352,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $757,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,501,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,500 shares of company stock worth $7,031,271. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases.

