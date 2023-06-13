Jabil (JBL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its 5/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. On average, analysts expect Jabil to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jabil Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $98.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43. Jabil has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.78.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Jabil

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Articles

